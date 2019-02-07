Florida Congressman Asks if Father of Parkland Victim Can Be Ejected From Hearing

The father of a Parkland high school shooting victim says a Florida congressman tried to have him kicked out of a gun control hearing.

During the House hearing on gun Bill HR-8, Rep. Matt Gaetz said building “the wall” would be more effective than background checks.

He then got into an argument with the Parkland father, Manuel Oliver whose son Joaquin was killed in the massacre, and tried to have him ejected.

After repeated outbursts, Rep. Gaetz ask the chair of the committee if Manuel Oliver could be thrown out….he was not.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the massacre, called Gaetz’s behavior vile.