Florida Couple….I Promise It’s A Good Story!

A Tallahassee woman says she and her husband are finally going to build their dream house with the money they won from the Florida State Lottery.

Sandra Kassees, 53, claimed her prize Wednesday after winning a cool $1 million from a $20 “Luck” scratch-off ticket. Because she chose to accept the money in one lump sum, she went home with $760,000, lottery officials say.

“After living in our house for 20 years, my husband and I are excited to finally begin building our dream home,” Kassees said after accepting the payout.

What would you buy if you won $1 million? How much money have you spent on lottery tickets in your lifetime?