The tragic murder suicide involving a Hillsoborough County deputy happened last night in neighboring Pasco County.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco says the deputy allegedly shot his wife to death and then turned the gun on himself in their Land O’Lakes home.

The couple’s four children were in the house at the time the bullets were fired but none was hurt.

Nocco said the 14-year-old ran from the home and called 911 after hearing the argument and the gunshots.

The Sheriff identified the deputy as 39 year old Kirk Keithley and his wife 33 year old Samantha Keithley.



(Photo courtesy Facebook)

The sheriff says Pasco County deputies have not previously been called to the home and that the deputy did not use his service revolver in the deadly shooting.

The post Florida Deputy Allegedly Kills Self and Wife with Four Kids in House appeared first on 850 WFTL.