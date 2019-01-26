Florida Ethics Commission Finds Probable Cause in Ethics Complaint Against Andrew Gillum

Former Tallahassee Mayor and failed Democrat gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum learned Friday that he is in legal trouble for potentially violating state ethics laws.

The Florida Commission on Ethics finished up an investigation into Gillum’s travels with lobbyist friends to Costa Rica and New York City, where he took in a performance of “Hamilton”with undercover FBI agents.

The ethics commission determined that there is probable cause Gillum violated state ethics laws when he went he received gifts on trips with lobbyists while he was mayor of Tallahassee.

The finding from the Florida Commission on Ethics means the investigation into the complaint will move on but isn’t a finding of guilt. The next step is a hearing before an administrative judge sometime in the next two months.

Gillum’s attorney, Barry Richard, said in documents filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics that the allegations against the former mayor “hang on a very slender thread.”

“They rest on (1) an affidavit of dubious credibility signed by Adam Corey, who refused to submit to an interview by the commission’s investigator or to be deposed and (2) a handful of documents that are more favorable than unfavorable to (Gillum).”

Allegations of ethical improprieties from the trips plagued Gillum during Florida’s governor’s race and may have played a role in Republican Ron DeSantis defeating him.

The Ethics Commission ruling this week could have a major impact on Gillum’s political future.