Have you ever wanted to live among the trees in Tennessee? Do you have a few million dollars to spare? Then Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley has the place for you.
Kelley and his wife Brittney have listed their 70-acre estate for sale. The asking price is $6.24 million.
The couple was married there. It features three separate homes, areas for indoor and outdoor entertaining and a 500 square foot recording studio “treehouse.”
The home is a short drive from Nashville. There’s no word as to why the Kelleys are selling the estate.
Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Is Selling Treehouse Estate
