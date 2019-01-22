Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Fills Final Vacant Supreme Court Seat

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Carlos Muñiz to Florida’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, filling the last of three vacancies on the state’s high court.

The Governor made the announcement Tuesday morning from the Governor’s mansion in Tallahassee.

Muniz is a familiar face in the state capitol, having served as former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s chief of staff and former Governor Jeb Bush’s general counsel.

He joins South Florida appellate judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck as DeSantis’ appointments to the high court, replacing veteran justices who had to step down as they reached mandatory retirement age.

WATCH: Carlos Muniz makes a statement after being appointed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Today marks two weeks since Governor Ron DeSantis was sworn into office and Florida’s newly-minted leader has wasted no time taking on significant issues facing the state.

On his first full day in office, DeSantis named his first state Supreme Court justice pick, Miami appellate court judge Barbara Lagoa. Since then, he’s made his second appointment, Robert Luck, also a conservative-minded Miami jurist.

Within his first week, DeSantis unveiled a sweeping executive order aimed at improving Florida’s environment and water quality. The order directs $2.5 billion dollars toward addressing issues like Everglades restoration and problems with toxic algae.

DeSantis confronted the state’s medical marijuana laws that fail the voters’ will late last week, when he gave state lawmakers a mid-March deadline to end a ban on smokable medical marijuana and loosen limits on treatment center licenses. He announced a plan to drop challenges to related lawsuits if the legislatures fail to act, effectively leaving the issue up to the courts.