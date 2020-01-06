Florida High School To Use Synthetic Frogs For Dissection

Since the 1920s, students have been handed scalpels and asked to dissect frogs for biology class. But one Florida high school has made a big change to the lesson plan. J.W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey claims to be the first in the world to now use synthetic frogs, which are still anatomically-correct, but don’t harm any animals or use harsh chemicals. According to the product description, SynFrogs are identical in nearly every way, even down to the pressure needed to cut into its artificial skin and breastbone. The company also makes synthetic dogs, cats, and more, which are all recyclable. What do you remember most about animal dissection in school?