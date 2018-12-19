Florida Homeowner Tells Black Bear to “Go Away” Through Doorbell Camera

A curious Black Bear was caught on the doorbell camera of a Naples home roughing up Christmas decorations and the video has gone viral.

The homeowner was surprised to catch a black bear on camera at their front door. The homeowner told the bear to “go away” over the intercom.

“Bear, go away!” A homeowner got a big surprise when a Florida black bear was caught on cam ringing the front doorbell. https://t.co/Yzbh1vhZJg pic.twitter.com/HYyuxucV8i — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2018

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials remind residents to secure trash cans and to not feed animals so they will stay out of residential areas and off their front porch.