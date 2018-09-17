The Columbia Correctional Institution in Florida is reporting that one of its inmates was violently killed by his cellmate because he allegedly annoyed his cellmate.

The incident occurred Thursday at the institution in Lake Park, Florida. According to the report, the attacking inmate who has not been named, reportedly strangled his cellmate identified as Larry Mark, then gouged out his eyeballs, and wrapped his body in a sheet before exiting the cell for breakfast at the chow hall. Authorities did not immediately notice Mark was missing until they found the cellmate wearing Mark’s ear around his neck with the string he used to strangle him. When they went back to the cell, the found Mark’s bloody body wrapped in a sheet.

While investigators would not give away certain details due to the case still being under investigation, they did say that the prison is home to some of the most violent inmates in the state.

Two sources close to the incident later told the Miami Herald that the inmate attacked Mark because Mark was pestering him.

According to his record, Mark was serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of a cab driver in Broward County where he and an accomplice reportedly called a cab and then crushed the driver’s skull with a heavy object for $35 and a wedding ring.

It is unclear why the other inmate is serving time as he has not be identified.

The post Florida Inmate Reportedly Kills his Cellmate and Mutilates the body Because he was Pestered appeared first on 850 WFTL.