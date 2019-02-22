Florida Judge Rules Prosecutors Broke the Law By Concealing Epstein Plea Deal From Victims

A U.S. District Court Judge in Florida ruled that federal prosecutors broke the law by concealing a plea deal from the alleged underage sexual abuse victims of a politically well-connected hedge fund manager, Palm Beach billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The federal judge in West Palm Beach ruled that the Department of Justice broke the law by failing to confer with victims of, an alleged serial sex abuser of underage girls, about the 2008 plea deal that garnered him only 13 months in prison and no federal trial.

Judge Kenneth Mara issued the ruling Thursday as part of a years-long lawsuit brought by victims of Epstein identified only as Jane Does. However, the ruling does not address what remedy, if any, the plaintiffs are entitled to going forward nor the legality of the plea deal itself.

Judge Kenneth Marra said that the 2007 non-prosecution deal negotiated with Epstein’s legal team violated the 2004 Crime Victims’ Rights Act.

Epstein was accused of sexually abusing up to 30 underage girls, some as young as 13.

He also faced sex trafficking charges by allegedly offering some of the girls to other men.

In November, the Miami Herald reported that when Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta was a US attorney in Florida, he gave Epstein the “deal of a lifetime.” In a sweeping review of the politically connected billionaire’s case, the Herald explained how Acosta had made an agreement with Epstein to avoid major repercussions for the hedge fund manager, even though a federal investigation had identified 36 underage victims.

The report said Acosta had brokered a deal with one of Epstein’s attorneys where he pleaded to two state prostitution charges, ultimately serving only 13 months and avoiding a federal trial.

Epstein also registered as a sex offender and paid restitution to the victims identified by the FBI.

As part of the plea deal he plead guilty in state court to two prostitution charges.

His victims, now in their late 20s and early 30s, were never told about the plea agreement. Their lawyers are urging prosecutors to reopen the case.

Above photo taken July 27, 2006 is an arrest file photo of Jeffrey Epstein made available by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, in Florida.

First came the allegations that Britain’s Prince Andrew and a prominent American lawyer took part in a wealthy sex offender’s abuse of teenage girls aboard private jets, in luxury homes and on the financier’s Caribbean island.

The story, part of a long-running U.S. legal fight focused on the rights of the women, gained steam when Buckingham Palace took the unusual step of issuing a carefully worded denial of the kind of salacious claims that royal officials rarely acknowledge.

Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who represented the highly connected Epstein and was himself named in the latest court filings, then called the most outspoken of the four women a serial liar and practically dared her to prove her accounts.

Instead of letting the case play out from there, the woman known as Jane Doe No. 3 hit back with a 23-page affidavit detailing dates, locations and more about the powerful men she says Epstein forced her and the others to satisfy.

Now years after Epstein pleaded guilty to Florida charges involving sex with underage girls, the case has erupted anew. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, File)