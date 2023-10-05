Florida Lawmaker Honors Jimmy Buffett

A Florida lawmaker is filing a bill to rename portions of A1A after late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Chuck Clemons filed HB-91 last week, to rename S-A1A from Key West to Georgia ,“Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.”

Someone also added cardboard letters to the sign at the Key West International Airport to make it read Key West Jimmy Buffett International Airport.

The letters were taken down, but they sparked an idea.

Many locals now say they would like to see the airport permanently renamed in Buffett’s honor.

Buffett died of a rare, aggressive skin cancer last month at 76.

When you’re gone, what will they name after you?