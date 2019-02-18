Florida Man Arrested After Admitting to Producing Child Porn

Authorities in central Florida have arrested a 49-year-old man who admitted to producing child porn with a teen.

Joseph Ponchot of Zephyrhills, Florida was arrested early last week after police conducted an investigation into allegations that Ponchot was in procession of child porn.

During their investigation, authorities not only found that Ponchot had child porn on his computer but that he also had a video of a 13-year-old performing oral sex on him on his phone.

Authorities reported, that they believe the incident may have happened multiple times.

Ponchot was arrested and is now facing one charge of promoting sexual performance by a child and ten counts of child porn possession.