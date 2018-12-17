Florida Man Arrested After Attempting to Trade Marijuana for Food

Police in Port St. Lucie have arrested a man they say offered a McDonald’s employee marijuana in exchange for food.

The incident occurred Sunday at the McDonald’s on 3100 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard around 2:00 am.

According to the report, the suspect 23-year-old Anthony Gallagher ordered through the McDonald’s drive-thru and when he drove to the pay window, he offered the employee marijuana in exchange for his meal. The employee refused and Gallagher drove off.

The employee then contacted authorities and gave them a description of Gallagher and the vehicle he was driving.

Authorities then waited near the establishment after taking down the report and to their surprise, Gallagher returned.

When police approached the vehicle, they noticed a heavy odor of marijuana and conducted a search. During a search, they found they found 11 grams of marijuana. Gallagher also admitted that he offered the employee marijuana but as a joke.

Gallagher was arrested and now faces charges of possession of marijuana under 20 grams and DUI.