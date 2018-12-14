Florida Man Arrested for Biting Girlfriend’s Sons Out of Frustration

Police in Tarpon Springs, Florida have arrested a man for allegedly biting his girlfriend’s two young sons when he became frustrated.

Rashawn Davis was taken into custody Thursday after reports showed his girlfriend’s two-year-old and three-year-old sons were showing signs of abuse.

According to the report, the two-year-old boy had eight bite marks on his back, buttock, and face as well as 35 lacerations on his back. The three-year-old boy had one bite mark on his buttock.

The boy’s mother Andrea Fulton, told authorities that she knew about the marks and admitted that Davis would bite the boys when he became frustrated with them.

Davis was arrested and is facing two charges of aggravated child abuse. As Friday, he was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Fulton was charged with neglect, as she knew about the incidents but did not seek care.

The boys have been removed from the home for a second time.

Reports indicate that the boys were previously removed from the home in August due to a domestic dispute between Fulton and Davis.

Legal representation was not listed for either Fulton or Davis.