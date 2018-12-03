Florida Man Arrested for Secretly Recording and Selling his Sexual Encounters

A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly secretly recorded his sexual encounters with several men and sold the tapes to make a profit.

According to the report, the suspect 34-year-old Bryan Deneumostier allegedly posed as a heterosexual female while posting ads on Craigslist asking for flings near the Homestead area.

During the encounters, Deneumostier allegedly conned the heterosexual males into performing sexual acts by cross-dressing and binding/blindfolding the men. Deneumostier also allegedly informed the men that they were not being recorded even though they were.

Investigators found that Deneumostier uploaded 600 videos to a website called “StraightBoyz,” but some of the videos have made their way to subscription-based websites. Authorities said there were at least 150 victims, 80 of which reported that they had no idea they were being recorded.

Deneumostier was arrested on Thursday and sentenced to 3 years in a federal prison Monday.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Homeland Security Investigations at (866) 347-2423.