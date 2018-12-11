Florida Man Arrested for Trying to Meet Child for Sex

Police in Alabama have arrested a Florida man they say traveled into the state in an attempt to meet a child for sexual relations.

The incident occurred back on November 8th in Autauga County.

Authorities reported that 31-year-old Robert Henry Ruffner of Orlando contacted an investigator who was posing as a 13-year-old girl on a social media chat app and inquired about having sex.

Ruffner then traveled to the state of Alabama to meet the child for sex where he instead encountered undercover officers.

Ruffner was arrested and charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child for an unlawful sex act. His attorney told reporters that his client has never been in trouble before.