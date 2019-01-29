Florida Man Attempts to Steal Opioids but Steals Laxatives Instead

Authorities have arrested a man who was caught on camera attempting to steal opioids from a victim.

The incident occurred earlier this week in Pinellas County.

Investigators say 56-year-old Peter Hans Emery Jr. was caught on surveillance going into the victim’s lockbox where he then pulled out a pill bottle. Emery then poured several of the pills into his hand before walking away.

As it turns out, the bottle labeled “Hydrocodone Acetaminophen,” actually contained Equate Gentle Laxatives.

When authorities caught up with Emery, he told them that he threw the pills away once he realized they were laxatives. He also took the pills out of the trash to show officers that he threw them away.

He is now facing a felony charge of petit theft. Authorities also noted that Emery has two prior theft convictions on his record.

