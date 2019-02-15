Florida Man Claims Nearly $1M In Tax Refund On $19K Earnings

A Florida man is in trouble after the IRS sent him a tax refund of nearly a million dollars on his reported earnings of about $19-thousand.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is filing a forfeiture complaint against Tampa resident Ramon Christopher Blanchett.

He actually made about $35-hundred dollars in 2016 and did not have any income tax withheld.

Still, the IRS sent him the 980-thousand dollars in refunds that he claimed. He’s not going to keep it.

How a Tampa man got a nearly million dollar tax refund while reporting an income of less than $20,000. And why it didn’t quite work out.https://t.co/tvnXvwLNvC — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) February 14, 2019

The government has already seized about 920-thousand from his bank accounts and a 2016 Lexus registered in his name.