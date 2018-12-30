Florida Man Gets 10 Years After Dogs Attack Deputies

A Florida man will spend the next decade behind bars, after making his pit bulls attack deputies who were arresting his wife.

According to reports, 28-year-old David William Trappman was sentenced this week by a jury in Santa Rosa County. He was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Prosecutors say that deputies arrived at Trappman’s home in Milton in October 2017 to serve his wife with an arrest warrant for felony drug possession. As deputies searched for her inside, Trappman apparently agitated the two dogs, commanding them to attack one of the deputies. That is when one dog allegedly bit the deputy’s leg, which led to the other deputy fatally shooting the animal.

Trappman’s wife was found hiding under a laundry basket.