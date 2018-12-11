Florida Man Pleads Guilty After Setting Off Bomb in Backyard

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to an explosives charge after he allegedly set off a pipe bomb in his backyard.

The incident occurred in Tampa, Florida in April while the bomb squad was conducting a training exercise.

According to the report, during the training session, the team heard a large explosion that was not scheduled to occur. The team told prosecutors that they were then able to follow a large cloud of grey smoke which lead them to the backyard of a home owned by 61-year-old Joseph Caltagirone.

While at the residence, investigators found PVC piping, a hobby fuse, and several other chemicals commonly used to make explosives. In addition to that, investigators later found a pipe bomb that contained an explosive mixture of Tannerite.

Caltagirone was arrested and on Monday, pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered destructive device. He now faces up to 10 years in prison.