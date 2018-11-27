Florida Man Rapes Girl While Playing Video Game

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl while playing video games. The incident occurred on June 28th at the suspect’s New Port Richey home.

According to the report, 18-year-old Daniel Enrique Fabian was playing Grand Theft Auto on his PlayStation 4 while the victim was nearby. At some point, Fabian told another gamer whom he was communicating with via a headset that he had a girl over and he was going to “smash” her.

The gamer told police that Fabian stopped playing the game for 15 minutes but left the headset on which allowed the other gamer to hear what was happening in the background. The gamer told police that he could hear the victim moaning and telling Fabian “no.”

The victim was said to have told Fabian to stop four times, however, he did not. After 15 minutes Fabian resumed playing video games.

A sexual assault victim exam was conducted on the victim and the results supported the victim’s allegations.

Fabian was arrested on November 21st and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.