Florida Man Sentenced to 40 years in Plot To Bomb Target Stores

An Ocala man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for planning to bomb Target stores in hopes of tanking the company’s stock price.

Mark Charles Barnett built ten bombs that he hid inside packages of pasta and other food items, which he planned to put in Target locations in Florida, Virginia and New York.

He even offered a person $10 thousand to plant the packages inside stores. Instead, that person called police.

His hope was that after they went off, the bad publicity would drive Targets stock price down, allowing him to buy shares for cheap, then make a profit when they rebounded.

Prosecutors claimed Barnett said, “if someone has to die so I can make some money, so be it.”

