Florida Mother Stabbed her Daughter to Death to “Prevent her from Having Sex”

Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old mother after she reportedly stabbed her daughter several times to prevent her from having sex.

The incident occurred Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

According to the report, Rose Alcides Rivera drove her 11-year-old daughter who had been stabbed 15 times to the hospital and asked for help. Doctors attempted to help the child, however, the child was already dead when the Rivera arrived.

When authorities asked Rivera what happened, Rivera eventually told them that she stabbed her daughter to “prevent her from having sex.” Rivera also told them that she drove her daughter to a man’s home and accused him of having sex with her, when her daughter denied the allegations, she stabbed the girl when they got back to the car.