Florida Governor Rick Scott is warning residents about Category 1 Hurricane Michael which is gaining strength and currently has 90 mph winds.

Scott is urging people in his state to take the threat of Hurricane Michael seriously.

It is on track to make landfall tomorrow in the panhandle of Florida as a Category-3 hurricane.

Here are the updated 4 PM CDT Key Messages for Hurricane #Michael. Storm Surge and Hurricane Warnings have been issued for portions of the Florida Gulf Coast https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/dEb1VKhjUm — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2018

Florida State University and FAMU are closing down for the rest of the week because Tallahassee is in the direct anticipated path of Hurricane Michael.

Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends.

The Panhandle and Big Bend areas are under hurricane warnings. Governor Rick Scott warns that it could be the most destructive storm to hit the region in decades.

One of the biggest threats will be the storm surge, which forecasters say could be up to 12 feet in some areas.

Scott said people need to heed evacuation orders. Folks should also have fuel, three days of food and water, and any necessary medicines on hand when the storm arrives.

The post Florida Panhandle Braces for Hurricane Michael appeared first on 850 WFTL.