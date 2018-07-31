Florida Paramedics Suspended for Not Taking Dying Mother to Hospital

Crystle Galloway had just had a baby and started suffering symptoms of stroke.

Even though paramedics were called her mother was forced to rush her to the hospital instead of being taken in an ambulance.

Galloway suffered from a stroke and died just days after giving birth to a baby boy.

And now, four Florida paramedics involved are being investigated for mishandling the situation and are suspended with pay.

Nicole Black, Crystle’s mom raced to her daughter’s condo where she found her unconscious in the bathtub.

She immediately called 911.

Black said paramedics showed up to Galloway’s house, and before they even attempted to assess her condition or ask about insurance coverage, told Black that she could not afford an ambulance ride to the hospital.

Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said in a press conference on Monday, that in the investigation, no evidence was found suggesting ambulance cost was brought up in the conversation.

“There were discussions between the mother and the deputies concerning cost, primarily driven by questions from the mother, which may have led to her conclusion or statements that she wanted to transport her daughter,” Merrill said. “My guys did a lot of things wrong here, and we take responsibility. From the record I have, that’s not one of the things they did wrong.”

