Florida Pipe Bomb Suspect Says He “Did Not Intend To Hurt Anyone”

The Broward County man who plead guilty to sending 16 pseudo-explosive devices to critics of President Trump is claiming that he never intended to hurt anyone.

Cesar Sayoc sent a letter to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that was filed Tuesday.

Cesar Sayoc says pipe bombs weren’t meant to hurt anybody https://t.co/MIZdJsHQrC pic.twitter.com/1KruQLZUmD — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 3, 2019

Sayoc says in the letter that he wanted to intimidate and scare people and that he didn’t think the pipe bombs would work.

Sayoc pleaded guilty two weeks ago, admitting he targeted numerous Democrats, including Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and billionaire George Soros.

According to sentencing guidelines, Sayoc who was arrested in October in South Florida could face life in prison.

No one was injured by his devices and he considered them decoy devices. He said he is sorry.