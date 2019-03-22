Florida Pipe Bomber Cesar Sayoc Pleads Guilty

Former Aventura resident Cesar Sayoc pleaded guilty today in a New York federal courtroom to sending homemade explosive devices to prominent democrats and their supporters in October of 2018.

“I knew these actions were wrong. I’m extremely sorry,” Sayoc said in the Manhattan courtroom during his guilty plea.

The bomb packages were sent via mail to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros, actor-director Robert De Niro among other prominent Trump critics.

Sayoc, 57, was arrested outside of a Plantation AutoZone store on October 26 and later extradited to New York to face 30 criminal counts for mailing the devices.

The explosives were intercepted by officials before they could reach their intended targets and no one was injured in the incident.

Sayoc has been held without bail since his arrest.

He had been facing life behind bars before the plea agreement.

The details of the plea haven’t been made public