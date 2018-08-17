Florida School Receives Death Threats After Turning Away 6-Year-Old With Dreadlocks

A private Christian school in Florida is getting death threats according to the school administrator after preventing a 6-year-old boy from going to the first day of school due to his dreadlocks. The school cited a “short hair” school policy in turning the boy away…but his father is crying racisim and withdrew him from the school.

A Book’s Christian Academy in Apopka denied entry to Clinton Stanley Jr. on his first day of classes. In a viral video, Stanley Jr.’s father expresses his frustration saying, “if that’s not biased, I don’t know what is.” The father un-enrolled his son from that school immediately following the incident.

While many feel Clinton Stanley was right to confront the administrator, others felt he should have read the rules in the handbook.https://t.co/xYk875fUQv — BET (@BET) August 17, 2018

School administrator Sue Book reportedly said she’s been bombarded with calls and death threats ever since the video went viral.

Reverend John Book, the school’s director, insists that the school isn’t racist.

Instead, he said as a private school, they have a right to set the dress code rules.

