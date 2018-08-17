Florida Sen. Bill Nelson Must Provide Proof of Russian Hacking Claim by COB

Florida’s Secretary of State says Democratic Senator Bill Nelson has until the end of the day to reveal any information he has regarding Russian hacking of Florida’s election system.

Earlier this month Nelson released a letter signed by himself and Florida’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Marco Rubio, saying the Senate Intelligence Committee found that Russian hackers accessed voter databases.

On Tuesday, Nelson told reporters in Tallahassee that local election officials could get help to secure their databases and records from Russian cyber-hacking.

“The Russians are in Florida’s election records,” said Nelson, whose comments came amid his re-election battle with Detzner’s boss, Gov. Rick Scott.

When pressed on the issue of a local election-systems breach, Nelson, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, said the information remained “classified.”

Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner sent a letter to Nelson Thursday, saying his office reached out to several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, and couldn’t corroborate the claims.

“Additionally, if you, Senator Nelson or any federal agency, government official or elected official has information that verifies that ‘the Russians are in Florida’s elections records,’ I urge immediate transparency and cooperation in sharing that information so that we can take action to protect our elections,” Detzner wrote.

Detzner asked for Nelson to respond to the letter and share his information by today, before early voting begins in Florida on Saturday.

Early voting has already begun in Palm Beach County…it started Monday.

