Florida Senator Files to Make Abortions Illegal After Fetal Heartbeat Detected

Florida Sen. Dennis Baxley has filed a bill that if accepted would make abortions illegal after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The bill titled SB 792 was filled Wednesday in conjunction with a similar bill HB 235 that was filed by State Rep. Mike Hill last month.

Both bills will make it a felony for anyone to knowingly perform or induce the labor of a pregnant woman with the intention of terminating the pregnancy after the heartbeat is detected.

Medical websites state a fetal heartbeat can be detected around 6 weeks after conception, however, in some cases it can be detected even earlier.

It’s time for us to face our history of the last 46 years and the 60 million faces of our offspring that we have extinguished,” Sen. Baxely said in a statement. “The heartbeat has always been the clear signal of the presence of life, and that life must be protected.”

The bill comes within weeks after a bill passed in New York allowing women the choice to abort their pregnancies up until moments before birth.