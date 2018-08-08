Florida Sheriff Blasts Al Sharpton Over Rally, Another Rally in Tally Today

A Florida Sheriff was in no mood for Al Sharpton over the weekend.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri ripped Rev. Al Sharpton and told him, “mind your own business” after Sharpton led a rally in Clearwater Sunday.

Sharpton called for charges to be filed in controversial Stand Your Ground death of Markeis McGlockton.

Sharpton’s message to the sheriff was to lock up Michael Drejka, the man who deputies said killed McGlockton, or “give up your badge.”

Gualtieri was asked about Sharpton’s visit and said, “I didn’t pay much attention to tell you the truth. I wasn’t there and don’t really care what Al Sharpton has to say. Go back to New York, mind your own business,” Gualtieri said.

Opponents of Florida’s Stand Your Ground law will rally in the state capital today.

Tallahassee civil rights attorney Ben Crump will be there along with the family of Markeis McGlockton, shot to death in a dispute over a parking space recently in Clearwater.

The shooter has not been charged, with the Pinellas County sheriff citing Stand Your Ground he is also allowing the District Attorney to do his job and file charges if necessary.

Tallahassee Mayor and Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum will also speak at the event scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern time.

