Florida Sheriff Blasts Al Sharpton Over Rally

A Florida Sheriff was in no mood for Al Sharpton over the weekend.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri ripped Rev. Al Sharpton and told him, “mind your own business” after Sharpton led a rally in Clearwater Sunday.

Sharpton called for charges to be filed in controversial Stand Your Ground death of Markeis McGlockton.

Sharpton’s message to the sheriff was to lock up Michael Drejka, the man who deputies said killed McGlockton, or “give up your badge.”

Gualtieri was asked about Sharpton’s visit and said, “I didn’t pay much attention to tell you the truth. I wasn’t there and don’t really care what Al Sharpton has to say. Go back to New York, mind your own business,” Gualtieri said.

