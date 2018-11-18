Florida Sues CVS, Walgreens Over Opioid Crisis

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has filed a lawsuit against the country’s two largest drugstore chains, Walgreens and CVS.

The suit states that the companies are expanding the opioid crisis by overselling painkillers and also by not taking the necessary steps to stop illegal sales.

The companies are being added to a lawsuit that was originally filed in the spring against Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin, as well as several opioid distributors.

In a press release, Bondi says that Walgreens and CVS “dispensed unreasonable quantities of opioids from their pharmacies.”

She continues, “We will continue to pursue those companies that played a role in creating the opioid crisis. Thousands of Floridians have suffered as a result of the actions of the defendants.”

On their websites, both companies say that they remain committed to fighting opioid abuse.

The lawsuit alleges that Walgreens has dispensed billions of opioid dosages from its pharmacies in Florida over the past twelve years.

The state says that CVS sold 700 million dosages of opioids from 2006 to 2014.