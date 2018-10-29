Florida Synagogues Step Up Security After Fatal Attack in Pittsburgh

Synagogues in South Florida are increasing security the day after a mass shooting occurred at a Pittsburgh temple, which killed 11 people and injured six. The massacre in Pittsburgh is the deadliest attack on Jewish people in American history.

The suspect of the Pittsburgh shooting incident, Robert Bowers, reportedly yelled, “All Jews must die!” before firing his gun at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Bowers faces 29 murder and hate crime charges. The fatal shooting prompted Governor Rick Scott to heighten security at temples throughout the state, which includes the Florida Highway Patrol to increase presence at religious institutions. In a statement, the governor said, “The shooting at a synagogue in Pennsylvania was an act of pure evil and hatred, there is no place in America for intolerance and violence, and we will do everything in our power to protect Floridians who are peacefully gathered to worship.”