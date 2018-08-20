Florida Teen Arrested After Stealing PBSO Deputy’s AR-15

A Palm Beach County teenager is under arrest after he allegedly stole an AR-15 and tactical gear from an unmarked Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.
The weapon and tactical equipment were taken from an unmarked Palm Beach County deputy’s car parked at a shopping center last week. It is not clear if the cruiser was unlocked.
Officials say 17-year-old, Moses Clay, from Boynton Beach took to Instagram to flaunt the stolen weapons as he danced to rap music.
That Instagram video led police to the stolen items hidden under the teenager’s mattress.


(Photo courtesy: Boynton Beach Police Department)

He faces grand theft and burglary with a firearm charges and was being held at a juvenile detention center.

The post Florida Teen Arrested After Stealing PBSO Deputy’s AR-15 appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

S. Fla Congressman Makes Joke about President Trump Drowning in Potomac VIDEO: Shooting at Wellington High School Football Game Body Cam Video Shows Felon Pulling a Gun on Flagler County Deputies Priest Steals $200 Grand from Pompano Church Woman Who Fell off Cruise Ship Rescued After 10 Hours Brennan Considers Taking Trump to Court
Comments