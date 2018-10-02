Florida Teen Charged in Shooting Death of Police K-9

A Jacksonville teenager is accused of killing a police K9.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Jhamel Paskel in the fatal shooting of K9 “Fang” over the weekend.

According to officers, Paskel was involved in a kidnapping and carjacking at a gas station.

The police report indicates that as officers moved in to arrest him, he ran from the car and shot the 3-year-old German Shepherd during the foot chase.

Paskel is charged with killing a police dog, armed carjacking and two counts of kidnapping.

