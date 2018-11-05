Florida Teen Charged With Strangling Mother to Death Over Bad Grade

A Florida teenager is charged with murdering his mother in what Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood calls one of the most disturbing and saddest cases he’s ever seen.

The sheriff’s office says 15-year-old Gregory Ramos confessed that he killed 46-year-old Gail Cleavanger by strangling her at the family’s home in DeBary late Thursday night after they had argued about his grades.

He said he then used a wheelbarrow to load his mother into her van and bury her beneath a fire pit at a church early Friday morning.

Ramos told detectives he attempted to make the house look like a burglary scene with the help of two teenage friends, who are also in custody and facing multiple criminal charges.