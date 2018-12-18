Florida Teen Shot and Killed While Walking to School

Authorities in Orlando are currently investigating a shooting that left a teen dead.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning, while the unidentified 15-year-old was walking to school.

The teen was treated at the scene and then transferred to a hospital; where he later died.

OCSO @SheriffMina briefs the media about the early morning shooting death of a 15-year-old Boone High School student. pic.twitter.com/gwbjnAPQxY — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 18, 2018

Investigators say the believe the teen lives in the neighborhood around Boone High School and was walking by himself at the time of the incident.

So far no witnesses have come forward regarding the incident.