Florida Teen Shot and Killed While Walking to School

Authorities in Orlando are currently investigating a shooting that left a teen dead.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning, while the unidentified 15-year-old was walking to school.

The teen was treated at the scene and then transferred to a hospital; where he later died.

Investigators say the believe the teen lives in the neighborhood around Boone High School and was walking by himself at the time of the incident.

So far no witnesses have come forward regarding the incident.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Penny Marshall dead at 75 Federal Judge Delays Sentencing for Michael Flynn Until March 13th Trump Administration Moves to Officially Ban Bump Stocks Man Arrested After Using Stolen Identity to get a Loan Federal Judge Delays Sentencing for Michael Flynn Authorities Treating House Fire that Killed Three as Murder Investigation
Comments