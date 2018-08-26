Florida Voters Head to the Polls Tuesday; Several Hotly-Contested Races to Decide

The primaries are just around the corner, set for this Tuesday, August 28. Among the races and offices voters will decide in this area and throughout Florida at the polling booth:

In the gubernatorial race, Democrats will choose between former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor and businessman Philip Levine, Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene, and Winter Park entrepreneur Chris King.

Meanwhile, Republicans will decide between either President Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor, who is Congressman Ron DeSantis, or two-term agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam.

To that end, voters will also choose Putnam’s successor as agriculture commissioner, as well as someone to take over for Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has reached her term limit.

State Representative Matt Caldwell, State Senator Denise Grimsley, former State Representative Baxter Troutman, and former Army Colonel Mike McCalister are all vying for Putnam’s position on the Republican side. As for Democratic candidates for agriculture commissioner, the list includes Homestead Mayor Jeffrey Porter, lobbyist Nikki Fried, as well as environmentalist Roy Walker.

The Republican contest for attorney general has been particularly divisive, as State Representative Frank White of Pensacola has been challenging former Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Ashley Moody about her family’s lawsuit against President Trump ten years ago over a condo development, and for Moody previously having been registered as a Democrat.

Meanwhile, Moody’s campaign, which has the support of Bondi, says that White is a “car salesman turned politician” with no experience as a prosecutor.

On the Democratic side for attorney general, Representative Sean Shaw from Tampa is suing his opponent, Hillsborough County lawyer Ryan Torrens, alleging that Torrens improperly used a check written in his wife’s name to help cover campaign fees. Torrens has filed a counter-suit, alleging libel on Shaw’s part.

In the hotly-contested U.S. Senate race, Governor Rick Scott will need to defeat San Diego businessman Rocky de la Fuente before facing off against Senator Bill Nelson in November.

This year, de la Fuente has lost Senate primary races in California, Washington, Hawaii, Vermont, Wyoming, and Minnesota. He is also set to run in Rhode Island and Delaware in September.

Heading into Tuesday’s primaries and the 2019 legislative session, Democrats will hold 27 state House seats and 15 in the Senate, while Republicans will occupy 12 in the state House and eight in the Senate. The Democrats will have five seats in Congress, while Republicans will have none.

Those numbers are determined by a lack of primary opposition, as well as candidates who will have only write-in opposition in the November election, and Senate members not seeking election.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

