Florida Votes to Restore Voting Rights to Ex-Felons, Amendment One Fails

While the main push for this mid-term election seemed to be votes for the House and the Senate, many voters in Florida also kept their eyes on the amendments as well. One such amendment was Amendment 4, restoring the voting rights of ex-felons.

The amendment allows people who have been convicted of a felony to regain their voting rights as long as they have completed their sentences,however, anyone convicted of murder or any felony sex offenses will still be unable to vote. excluded.

This is a pivotal turn for voting as nearly 1.5 million people in Florida have completed felony sentences according to a 2016 survey.

Florida voters passed 12 of the 13 amendments. The lone amendment that didn’t pass was amendment one with A “no” vote to keep the maximum homestead exemption at $50,000.