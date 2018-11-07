Florida Votes to Restore Voting Rights to Ex-Felons

While the main push for this mid-term election seemed to be votes for the House and the Senate, many voters in Florida also kept their eyes on the amendments as well. One such amendment was Amendment 4, restoring the voting rights of ex-felons.

The amendment allows people who have been convicted of a felony to regain their voting rights as long as they have completed their sentences,however,  anyone convicted of murder or any felony sex offenses will still be unable to vote. excluded.

This is a pivotal turn for voting as nearly 1.5 million people in Florida have completed felony sentences according to a 2016 survey.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

CNN: Mike Pence’s Brother Slated to Win Congressional Seat in Indiana Candidates Swapping Small Leads in Important Races Democrat Candidate Thanks Trump for Tweeting Support for Competitor Polls Set to Close As Voters Break Records for Key Races 10-year-old charged after allegedly stomping on baby’s head ‘in panic’ Watch: Politicians’ most awkward dance moves
Comments