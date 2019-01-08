Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Beating Husband to Death with Cane

Authorities have arrested an 86-year-old Florida woman after they say she beat her 89-year-old husband to death with a walking cane.

The incident occurred Saturday in Pace, Florida in Santa Rosa County.

According to the report, a neighbor called police after seeing the victim, Francis Lund, laying on the front porch of a home with Ramona Maxine Lund standing over him. The neighbor, believing that Francis had fallen and Ramona was attempting to help him, went over and attempted CPR while they waited for emergency crews.

Detectives later found that Francis had not taken a fall, but was murdered due to being repeated hit by a cane after they found pieces of Ramona’s cane covered in blood.

The prosecutor and public defender have agreed to evaluate Ramona’s mental competency to stand trial.

She is currently being held in the jail’s infirmary department as investigators work to determine whether or not she suffers from dementia.