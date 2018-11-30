Florida Woman Goes Missing During Trip to Costa Rica

The family of a Tampa woman who went missing during a trip to Costa Rica is desperately searching for answers.

According to the report, 36-year-old Carla Stefaniak traveled to Costa Rica to celebrate her birthday with her sister-in-law April Burton on Nov. 22nd.

Burton reportedly traveled back to the United States on November 27th while Stefaniak opted to fly out the next day. The family became concerned when Stefaniak missed her 1:30pm flight and no one had heard from her.

“Last time we heard from her was on 11/27 around 8 p.m. when she said it was raining crazy and power went out. She continued with “It’s pretty sketchy here.” She was staying at a villa she found on Airbnb. She had a flight next day (11/28) at 1:30 p.m., but she never showed up. She has shown no sign of online presence since 11/27 at 8 p.m. US Embassy in Costa Rica and FBI is already alerted,” Burton said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State has since released a statement regarding the disappearance:

The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency has also posted about Stefaniak’s disappearance:

#DesaparecidosOIJ: La persona de la fotografía se encuentra desaparecida pic.twitter.com/xx4FaC2171 — OIJ Organismo (@oij_Organismo) November 29, 2018

While the family is trying to remain hopeful, they can not help but think of the worst:

“You don’t want to think the worst, that’s where your mind goes. She’s in a foreign country by herself, she’s by herself. She’s got blonde hair, a lot of bags. You just start thinking bad things, you don’t want to you, try to stay positive but there’s no explanation why she wouldn’t reach out to her best friend,” Burton said.

Stephanik’s brother Carlos Caicedo who believes that Stephanik could have been kidnapped because she stands out as an American with her apple watch, luggage, and nice clothes plans to fly to Costa Rico with two of his friends in order press officials on locating his sister.

A Gofundme page has also been set up to assist with the family’s search efforts.