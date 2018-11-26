Florida Woman Stalks Teen, Tries to Use Child as Lure

Police in Alachua County, Florida have arrested a woman who reportedly tried to use a child to lure a teen out of his home after stalking him for several months.

33-year-old Hannah Yvonne Springer was taken into custody Saturday after the teen’s father called the police to report a trespasser in their yard.

According to the report, Springer hid inside a barn in the backyard of the teen’s residence and sent another child to the front door to get the teen to come outside.

The teen’s father told police that Springer had sent his son over 20 letters and packages since May of this year and that they already had a court date set to address the issue of stalking when she was arrested.

Springer is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $45,000 bond.