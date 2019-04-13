Florida Women Lead Cops On Naked Car Chase

Here’s your Florida story for the day – a trio of Florida women led cops on a wild police chase after hanging out naked at a rest stop.

Police found the women “standing in the nude putting on suntan lotion” at a highway rest stop, and told police they were “air-drying” after taking a shower.

The women then got in the car and fled the scene, leaving cops to chase them to a convenience store parking lot, where they allegedly drove straight at a trooper and one of them began swinging a metal bat.

The women then took off again and were finally caught after cops put down spike strips. All three were tasered before they were finally taken into custody.

