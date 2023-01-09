Florida’s Most Bizarre Town Names

Beautiful vector of Florida state flag.

While Florida is well-known for its assortment of strange residents, the state also leads the country in something else that’s bizarre: the names of some of its towns and cities.

WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa has put together a list of some of the state’s weirdest city and town names, starting with Yeehaw Junction. Located in Osceola County, the town is home to just more than 1,000 people. Coming in at number two is a town in the panhandle region named Intercourse. Yes, Intercourse. Even smaller than Yeehaw Junction with only 100 residents, Intercourse got its name from two major roads that intersect there.

Other places making the list: Frostproof, which checks in at number three; Micanopy at number four; and Pahokee at number five. Finally, rounding out the top six is a town called Two Egg. Home to just 200 people, Two Egg got its name during the Great Depression, when residents often used eggs instead of money, according to WFLA.

What’s the weirdest city or town name you’ve heard?