Floridope Leads Police On High Speed Semi Chase

A Florida driver is being held on a $150,000 bond after driving an 18-wheeler while at the center of a high-speed chase across the Houston area on Saturday. Police say they found two loaded magazines and a gun holster without a gun in the semi-truck. Authorities also released the mugshot of the man who was driving an 18-wheeler. On Sunday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released 51-year-old Christopher John Lubowski’s mugshot following his arrest. Lubowski was charged with evading and possession of a controlled substance.