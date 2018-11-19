FLOTUS and POTUS Head to PBIA After Welcoming White House Xmas Tree

The White House Christmas Tree is headed to Washington, DC. The 19-foot Fraser fir was grown on a farm in the mountains of North Carolina. Grower Larry Smith will hand the tree over to the President and First Lady Melania Trump this afternoon.

Back shortly with our coastal late mentions..in the meantime, did you know this year the White House Christmas Tree came from North Carolina? https://t.co/cjIhLdfRmO — NC-Culture (@NC_Culture) November 19, 2018

Today, White House Christmas tree will arrive pic.twitter.com/A5OlIGOcUB — Donald J Trump Page (@Stella_Basham1) November 19, 2018

Then tomorrow Air Force One with the POTUS and FLOTUS on board will land at PBIA in the afternoon to begin their Thanksgiving Holiday at Mar-a-Lago.

They are expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon and depart next Monday per flight plans filed by the FAA.