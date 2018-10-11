FLOTUS says she’s one of the most bullied people in the world

In an interview that aired Thursday first lady Melania Trump said that she is the most bullied person in the world, which has led her to create her anti-bullying “Be Best” initiative, she later rephrased by saying she is “one of the most bullied.”

“I could say I’m the most bullied person on the world,” Trump told ABC News in an interview during her first major solo trip to Africa when asked about her initiative.

Mrs. Trump will go on to discuss her husband’s alleged infidelity and her now-famous “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” jacket as well as the #MeToo movement in the exclusive interview airing Friday on ABC.

