FLOTUS weighs in anonymous Trump admin New York Times op-ed

Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump spoke out less than 24 hours after the New York Time released a piece featuring an anonymous source within the Trump administration.

Furthermore, the anonymous source suggested that there is a “resistance” within the President’s administration.

President Trump immediately responded to the NYT op-ed deeming it a “disgrace.”

The Failing New York Times! pic.twitter.com/SHsXvYKpBf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Trump cabinet members such as Sarah Huckabee Sanders quickly came to the President’s defense.

Sanders called the anonymous source a “coward” and added that the person should do the right thing and resign.

She further explained that the official has chosen to “deceive, rather than support, the duly elected President of the United States.”

The First Lady who is known sometimes to take a different stance than her husband also threw her support behind the President in a statement released to CNN, early Thursday.

“Freedom of speech is an important pillar of our nations founding principles, and a free press is important to our democracy. The press should be fair, unbiased and responsible,” said Mrs. Trump.

“Unidentified sources have become the majority of the voices people hear about in today’s news. People with no names are writing our nation’s history. Words are important, and accusations can lead to severe consequences. If a person is bold enough to accuse people of negative actions, they have a responsibility to publicly stand by their words and people have the right to be able to defend themselves.”

Concluding the statement by saying, “To the writer of the oped – you are not protecting this county, you are sabotaging it with your cowardly actions.”

In the past, the first lady has disagreed with her husband on certain issues such as the separation of families at the border and the LeBron James controversy opting to support what she believes is right and Thursday is no different as Mrs. Trump again stood up for what she thinks is right.

